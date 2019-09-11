Remembering 9/11: McDade Park Ceremony

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ceremonies to remember the events of September 11, 2001, are being held in our area.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead takes us to one in Scranton.

A solemn remembrance ceremony at Mcdade Park in Scranton put on by the 9/11 Committee of Lackawanna County.

10 years ago a monument was erected at the park to represent the Twin Towers viciously attacked in New York City in 2001.

“I thought that there ought to be an appropriate monument in Lackawanna County for the victims, heroes, and the innocent victims of September 11th,” said Charlie Spano, Founder 9/11 Committee Lackawanna County

The ceremony is meant to honor, and remember the lives lost on that day, including the first responders.

“Our profession took the largest hit that day because that’s what we do. We are an all emergency response team. We had the most guys going to start with and we lost the most, took the biggest hit,” stressed Patrick DeSarno, Superintendent Scranton Fire Department

Students from Lackawanna College came to lay flowers by the monument.

“I know it was sad, is knew it was bad, but I hope to learn and understand more about it and help those who have been through it,” noted Paul Trombetta, Lackawanna College Criminal Justice.

Some West Scranton High School Students weren’t even born when the attacks occurred

“It almost feels like it couldn’t be real something so tragic. It’s actually very shocking that something could happen like that,” Gavin Slack)) Senior West Scranton High School told Eyewitness News.

And Americans are standing tall 18 years later.

“Without sounding corny, we should never forget. Because 18 years ago for me and I think the whole world, things changed,” noted DeSarno.

The program made special mention of Laura DeFazio and Jerry Moran Junior. Lackawanna County Natives who lost their lives that fateful day.