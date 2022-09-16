LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969.

According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

While the name has not yet been released, PSP Troop P Criminal Investigation Unit will join Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce on Monday, September 19, to announce the identity of the remains discovered.