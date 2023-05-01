STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Human remains found in a wooded area have been identified as Dana Smithers, who was reported missing last year in Monroe County.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, an autopsy was conducted on the remains discovered near Park Avenue/Interstate 80 on-ramp on April 27.

A portion of the remains was examined and positively identified as missing woman Dana Kristine Smithers from Stroudsburg.

Police say the incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with any information on this missing person/death investigation is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue at rtransue@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1027.