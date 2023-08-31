EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Harry Potter fans have been invited to relive the magic of Hogwarts at their local Cinemark Movie Theaters.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2 will be flying back onto screens exclusively at select Cinemark theaters from Friday, September 1 through Thursday, September 7.

In honor of Warner Bros. and Wizarding World`s “Back to Hogwarts” celebration, Cinemark has invited all witches, wizards, and muggles alike to return to the magic with an exclusive re-release of the final films in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2.

Once again, fans will be able to experience the epic conclusion to the story of “The Boy Who Lived” on the big screen.

The schedule to go and see the movies is as follows:

September 1 and 3: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Double Feature

September 4 and 6: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

September 5 and 7: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

For more information, including showtimes, participating theaters, and to purchase tickets, fans can visit the Cinemark website or the app.