NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Work on rehabilitating the SR 407 bridge over the lake at Lackawanna State Park has begun.

The project will replace the concrete deck, updated parapets, beam end repairs, rock protection and updated guiderail.

PennDOT says the work will be completed in April 2022. Repairs will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic control during construction will be with temporary signals, there will no detour.