WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) has announced its 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Project.

This is the oldest and largest holiday program in NEPA for providing food for elderly and needy people in Luzerne County. Registration is open now until October 31 and you must pre-register in order to receive food.

“For the past three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have mailed vouchers for the purchase of turkeys and offered food pickup at local pantries. This year’s event in Luzerne County will return to an in-person food pickup like the project was pre-COVID,” explained Jennifer Warabak, Executive Director at CEO.

The food will be distributed on November 18 and 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

“With the rising cost of food and basic needs, we know that families with children and our elderly neighbors will not be able to enjoy a holiday meal without our community’s help. With such an immense need ahead of us this year, the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank needs help from the community,” said Warabak,

You can register online at the Commission on Economic Opportunity or by calling 570 825-0968 or (570) 208-7017.

“The majority of volunteer opportunities will be in the weeks leading up to the event, with limited volunteers needed at the event. Please contact the CEO to schedule a volunteer shift as soon as possible,” continued Warabak.

Those who are interested in volunteering or donating visit them online or call 570-826-0510.