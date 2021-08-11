Registered Megan’s Law offender on parole accused of rape of a child

DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pike County District Attorney, Ray Tonkin, on Wednesday, August 8, the office’s Criminal Investigation Division, announced the arrest of Jason A. Hook, 33, a registered sex offender on charges of rape of a 10-year-old child.

According to a release, the District Attorney’s office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, ICAC, that a video showing lewd acts with a child had been uploaded from a Google account. Police then obtained subpoenas and located the address where the video was uploaded. Police say they then learned the child in the video had been raped by Hook, who is already a registered sex offender based on a previous conviction in Wayne County for possession of materials depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Police arrested Hook and charged him with felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor. After his arrest, Hook was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge, Alan B. Cooper, where Hook was denied bail, and taken to the Pike County Correctional Facility, reports say.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah Wilson and on Tuesday, August 10, a preliminary hearing occurred before Magisterial District Judge Paul Menditto, all charges were held for trial, reports say.

District Attorney Tonkin, in speaking of the charges said, “My office is laser-focused on aggressively prosecuting child abuse perpetrators, as well as, working with victims in a manner to start their healing. This focus led to the creation of Dickson House Children’s Advocacy Center under the District Attorney’s Office.”

“I urge both state parole authorities and lawmakers to review the policies and laws that may be in place that allowed a man convicted of child pornography and under parole supervision to have access to children,” said Tonkin.

If convicted, Hook faces a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence because he had previously been convicted of the child pornography offense, which requires a person to register under Pennsylvania’s version of Megan’s Law