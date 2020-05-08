Regional Recovery Task Force created in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Thursday, state and local officials announced the formation of the Regional Recovery Task Force (RRTF).

RRTF released a statement to Eyewitness News saying, “Today, we are announcing the formation of a Regional Recovery Task Force (RRTF) to ensure we are ready for the eventual reopening of our economy and that we are positioned to aggressively pursue and obtain any additional state or federal funding that should be invested in our communities and our people. This bipartisan Task Force will be a unified and collective voice on behalf of Lackawanna County residents and businesses.”

They commented that the Task Force will meet frequently and routinely, and will be setting near and long-term goals.

The RRTF also commented, “The health and safety of Lackawanna County residents will, however, remain our top priority. We will continue to monitor the guidelines and policy directives set forth by Governor Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The Regional Recovery Task Force makes up a team o our state Senator, five state Representatives, three Lackawanna County Commissioners; the Mayor of Scranton, and the President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

They say that “The Task Force will actively engage a number of other business leaders in our financial services and health care industries as well as public safety and community and economic development professionals.”

By working with experts and stakeholder the Regional Recovery Task Force will focus on workgroups that include: Public Health, Workforce, Business Assistance/Finance, Education, Strategic Planning, and Marketing.

“We look forward to working together on behalf of all residents of Lackawanna County to ensure that our region, our businesses and our residents are prepared to act when directives and guidelines for reopening are issued,” said the RRTF.