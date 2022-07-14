EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Local officials are calling it ‘History in the Making’ as the creation of a regional police department is moving forward.

It will be called The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department where five police departments will combine to create a single larger force.







It’s been talked about for decades and a similar effort 20 years ago failed. The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Commission is meeting Thursday night at 7:00, at the Exeter Borough building.

The commission may even hire the Police chief Thursday night. The meeting will be available on zoom on the Exeter Borough Website.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will be in touch with commission members for any updates and will also take a look at the department and reactions from the community on later editions of Eyewitness News.