Regional fire departments in need of volunteers

NORTHUMBERLAND, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Across the region fire departments are in need of volunteers.

“We go back in history and the state of Pennsylvania had 400,000 volunteer firefighters back in the 80s. Now we’re down to less than 200,000 and the stations are cut in half,” said Captain Dave Hummel, Northumberland Hook and Ladder.

Dave Hummel, Captain at Northumberland Hook and Ladder has been volunteering for over 40 years. He says the number of volunteers has gone down the past several years.

“We have currently, approximately 30 sets of turn-out gear issued to people in the station. Of that, 20 of them are really active, said Captain Hummel.

Dave says the number of volunteers hasn’t just declined in Northumberland, it’s also being seen across the neighboring region.

“There is no one in the area of Northumberland, within 25 miles that says, ‘we don’t need the help.’,” said Captian Hummel.









The lack of volunteers also impacts their emergency service efforts.

“On optimum days, we get all three of our apparatus out of this station fully manned. Some days we get one that puts a bigger burden on our station and our mutual aid stations that are around us,” said Captain Hummel

Recently their department started placing these help wanted signs in businesses throughout the borough, and so far they’ve had some interest.

“We brought back a couple of firefighters that had stepped away for a while and we have new ones that are to meet with us in the coming days and start the process,” Captain Hummel said.

All training is provided for free and they’re not just looking for firefighters.

“We are looking for anything that can help. Even an administrator,” Captain Hummel said.