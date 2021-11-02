Region expecting first freeze of the season, warnings in place

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time to bring in your potted plants that are sensitive to the cold and to bring your pets indoors, as we are preparing for our first freeze overnight.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be near 32 degrees or below. Freeze warnings have been issued across Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania, mostly south of I-80.

This week will likely have the first freeze the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area has experienced since April 28.

This will likely bring an end to the growing season as freezing temperatures damage or kill crops and tender plants.

You can always cover your plants with cloth such as a sheet or blanket. Plastic covering can go on top of cloth for additional protection, but does not suffice alone.

In 2020, our first freeze of fall was on October 30.