Refinery fire investigation continues

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal investigators in Philadelphia are searching for the cause of a massive refinery fire and explosion last week.

The fire broke out at Philadelphia Energy Solutions on Friday, causing a huge fireball to light up the sky.

Four employees suffered minor injuries and people living nearby were ordered to shelter in place.

The facility is the largest refinery on the eastern seaboard.

USA Today reports experts say nearby communities have a greater chance of seeing gas prices increase because of the incident.

