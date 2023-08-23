SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local nonprofit organization in Scranton is working to reduce the stray and feral cat population in the area one cat at a time.

Street Cats is a volunteer-based facility that strives to improve the lives of our feline friends.

With the help of the Eastern Pennsylvania Animal Alliance’s Mobile Surgical Unit, they are able to use the trap-neuter-return method, this way there are fewer unwanted kittens and cats in kill shelters.

“You have to spay and neuter at a young age because cats can get pregnant at four months old, and then they wind up with unwanted litter and every rescue in the area this year is just full,” said St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo Volunteer Sheri Sakosky.

But sometimes when a friendly cat passes through their building, they get a chance to live a life indoors rather than returning to the streets.

“We kind of morphed into having adoptable cats for adoption, and we’ve gotten so big that right now we have about 150/160 cat kittens for adoption,” said Sakosky.

“This is Loki, Loki has been here since May, he was dumped outside but now he’s living a good life here. Anyone can come get him if you’re up for it!”

Street Cats was established in 2012, but in 2014, they were able to call the old Nay Aug Zoo their home which closed due to its conditions.

“We put so much work into the building, and for us, it does mean a lot ’cause we are doing something good with it,” Sakosky explained.

Although they will get some grants throughout the year, Street Cats rely on donations and volunteers, Sakosky says they are always open to new volunteers to help out in any way.

Street Cats will host its Third annual Paws in the Park event at Nay Aug Park this Saturday.

You can meet their adoptable cats, plus several other local foster-based rescues, and animal welfare groups with their adoptable animals as well.