PITTSTON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out at a home on Church Street in Pittston just after midnight also temporarily displaced residents.

Two rooms on the second floor of the home were damaged. No injuries were reported. Eyewitness News spoke with the fire chief who explains the unique situation as crews were already fighting a fire in Old forge.

“We had a little bit of a situation because Old Forge also had a fire, and there was four of our companies in Old Forge fighting the fire so we had to call Plains Township, Kingston. We had to use a little bit of mutual aid to get enough manpower here to fight the fire,” said Pittston City Fire Department Chief Frank Roman.







A state police fire marshal will be investigating the cause of this fire and Red Cross will assist the victims who were displaced.