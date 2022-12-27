STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Red Cross teamed up with a church in the Poconos to hold a blood drive.

The Red Cross is always in need of blood donations and sets up drives like this all over the area.

Long-time donor Howard Frank of Stroudsburg tells Eyewitness News that he has donated over 110 times since he started donating in college and encourages everyone in their community to schedule time to give blood.

“The only way they can get blood is for people to donate, so it’s really important for people to come out. It’s not that inconvenient, it only takes a few minutes of your time. And, uh, you get good cookies after,” said Frank.

Frank tries to donate every 8 weeks, you can find a blood drive near you or schedule an appointment online.