NICHOLSON BOROUGH, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Red Cross has opened an emergency overnight shelter for anyone impacted by the storm and is still without power.

The storm caused extensive power outages that affected numerous residents in Wyoming County. So, the Red Cross is doing there part to help.

The emergency overnight shelter opens at 11:30 p.m. at Keystone College, 1 College Road, La Plume, PA 18440.

All Red Cross services are free of charge to any one who is need of them as the heavy snowfall caused downed trees and power lines, resulting in a large amount of people without power. The Wyoming County Emergency Management Agency requested the help of the Red Cross.

The shelter is open to all impacted by the storm and it will remain open overnight to meet the needs of all in the community. The shelter is also equipped with cots, blakets, drinks and snacks and will be available throughout the night to anyone who needs a warm safe place.

For all information, including additional updates follow the Red Cross of Greater Pennslvania Twitter account.