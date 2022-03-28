MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Eyewitness News reported about 50 vehicles got caught up in this grinding crash. Several people were injured and others are being helped by emergency officials.

Eyewitness News is at the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville where the Red Cross is here helping victims of the crash.

Initially, people were brought to a Wegman’s Distribution Center somewhere close to the scene where people could get out of the cold and where EMS could check them out.

Many were taken in and the busses are still coming in. So far three buses have brought around 50-60 people who are being helped by the Red Cross inside this building now.

Coming up Eyewitness News plans to talk with one of the red cross officials shortly for an update.