STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU — Several people have been displaced after a fire in Monroe County.

Flames erupted Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. at a double-block home on Ann Street in Stroudsburg. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are now displaced. There is no word on a cause.

A Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.