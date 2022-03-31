EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A building was damaged after a fire in East Stroudsburg Thursday morning, according to officials.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of South Cortland Street Thursday morning just before 6:30. According to East Stroudsburg Fire Chief Dale Fetterly, the fire started on the third floor and the building sustained heavy water damage but it can be repaired.

On the bottom floor is a business and the upper-level floors are apartments. The first floor was being remodeled.

There are no injuries reported but the fire displaced four people who are being assisted by the Red Cross.

There is no word on what caused the fire, the state police fire marshal will investigate.