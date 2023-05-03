SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bald eagle holds a special symbolic place in American history, it’s the emblem of freedom, but when an eagle is injured, who makes sure it’s nursed back to health?

A local wildlife rehab center in Schuylkill County is caring for three of the iconic birds, taking the steps to make sure they end up flying the skies once again.

The bald eagle soaring across the United States stands as the image of our freedom, but sometimes these magnificent birds need help spreading their wings.

Red Creek Wildlife Center has been treating animals since 1991, they have recently seen a rise in some patriotic patients.

“The first 15 to 18 that I did this I got in one eagle. Now we’re getting in multiple eagles at a time,” said Peggy Hentz, founder of the Red Creek Wildlife Center.

The center recently welcomed three mature bald eagles that were injured.

One remains in their flight enclosure while recovering from suspected lead poisoning.

“We did do a little bit of treatment with it and it, as you can see, now has made a full recovery,” said head rehabber at the Red Creek Wildlife Center Gregory Nason.

The other two birds were temporarily transported to Radnor Veterinary Hospital just outside of Philadelphia to be treated for wing and head traumas.

Red Creek says once these eagles are nursed back to health, the next steps will be decided on an individual basis. But the end goal for these birds is always freedom.

“The end goal is release. That is always our goal is to be able to get them back in the wild so that they can help increase the population that we have in the United States and just keep the numbers growing,” said Nason.

The center takes many factors into consideration before allowing their patients to fly free again.

“Where they came from, are they nesting birds that we want to actually take them back to where they came from? Juveniles a lot of times we release right here at red creek because there’s no close nest,” Hentz explained.

Safety is a big factor.

Red Creek protects eagles by not releasing them into another eagle’s territory.

It is important to remember that these are birds of prey and can be dangerous.

“A lot of the eagles that we get in, they use their size against us. They are very strong and formidable animals to deal with,” said Nason.

If you do find the nation’s bird with a wounded wing.

“I don’t recommend people go and capture eagles, because they are quite dangerous so I would say if you have any kind of wild animal that’s down and injured and you’re not sure, give us a call,” said Hentz.

Red Creek accepts more than just eagles. They will help any injured animals from hummingbirds, to bunnies, to white-tailed deer fawns.