Recycling drop-off starts in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Recycling, a service that has been canceled due to COVID-19 , is now back up and running with mini recycling centers set up around the county.

The service has previously been unavailable for the past six weeks, when Governor Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

For many residents in Lycoming County, it has been a long six weeks without taking out their recyclables.

June, a resident from Williamsport told us “It’s awful! I usually go every single Saturday.”

Linda Sterling, another Williamsport resident, commented “It’s been very difficult at home. It makes our homes just kind of messy, but we’re just trying to do the best we can and do our part in saving all of our recyclables.”

On Thursday morning, hundreds of people in Williamsport, with their masks on, headed to the parking lot of Kmart to recycle.

“I still have a lot more in my vehicle,” says June.

It’s the first day of a three day recycling project by the Lycoming County Resource Management Services.

June also commented “It’s wonderful. I’m glad I would’ve had to buy another shed to store this stuff if they didn’t open it.”

“Oh it’s wonderful to have it. Just to get outside just for a couple minutes to see everybody here,” said Sterling.

Jason Yorks, the Director of Lycoming County Resource Management Services told us “It’s pretty much a normal drop off site set up. Bring your plastic, tin, aluminum, cardboard, all the other items… glass: clear, brown, and green.”

Yorks also says “We just ask they come down with a mask to protect themselves and employees. And when they bring items down in bags if they take the bags with them. We want the items loose in our containers.”

Yorks tells us so far, so good.

At Kmart and Penn College, community members can get their recycling done from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.