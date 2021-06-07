Recycling center becomes dumping ground, officials to close site

UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Upper Fairfield Township is closing its recycling drop off on Route 87 next month.





It will be permanently closed beginning July 12 because of many people dumping the wrong materials. Lycoming County Resource Management Services says residents will have to go elsewhere for recycling and that there’s nothing that can be done to stop the location from closing.

One resident says he’s seen trash left at the drop off site and that he usually takes it upon himself to throw it out properly.

“The supervisors have experienced quite a few of issues with illegal dumping,” said Jason Yorks, director of Lycoming County Resource Management Services.

When the county was stuck paying for trash disposal, Yorks says cameras and signs were installed at the site to help deter people from illegally dumping.

“The Upper Fairfiled supervisors, they tried, they put out signage trying to warn people that misuse would lead to this but it just didn’t seem to solve the problem,” said Yorks.

One resident tells us that he’s seen unwanted waste here many times, and it’s a shame the drop off has to close.

“It just don’t seem right that a couple of people are going to ruin it for everybody else. Whenever I see trash out if I can I pick it up and put it in the designated area and it’s a shame. We’re going to have to travel farther,” Robert Sheaffer from Williamsport told us.

The proper recyclable items are listed on each bin. Fortunately, there are a few locations still available for Lycoming County residents.

There’s recycling in Montoursville, Williamsport, Old Lycoming… There’s still quite a few sites.

The drop off site will remain open until Monday July, 12. We reached out to Upper Fairfield Township for a comment but haven’t had a response.