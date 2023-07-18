POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s almost been one month since a fire broke out in the Fountain Court Shopping Center that destroyed multiple stores.

Economic relief is available.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a temporary business recovery center in Pocono Township to help people that lost their shops or were impacted by the Fountain Court Mall Fire.

“And anyone who owns a business or non-profit, can come and get one-on-one assistance from our team here,” said Sally Graham the SBA Public Affairs Specialist.

For eligible applicants, the SBA is offering economic injury disaster loans to help meet any working capital needs caused by this disaster

“And this is a loan that will help you with the bills you are regularly able to pay, but because of the mall fire, even if your business didn’t have physical damage, you can see a loss of revenue even months down the road,” continued Graham.

The credit requirements for this low-interest disaster loan are a credit history acceptable to the SBA, showing the ability to repay the loan, and collateral for loans over $25,000.

It’s also noted that these loans are only for revenue needs.

“This is not a declaration for any physical damage, it the declaration only for economic injury,” added Graham

Businesses can apply in person at the Pocono Township Municipal Building or online and look for the disaster number: PA 18015.

“It’s important to apply there’s no fee if you decide you want to wait, you can put the loan on hold to give yourself some time,” says Graham.

All applications are due by April 15, 2024.

If you want to apply in person, the SBA will be at that office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until they close on August 3 at 4:00 p.m.