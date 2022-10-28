CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lottery player from Centre County recently won a prize of more than $1.6 million playing the online game PA Big Winner Spectacular, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $1,616,808.72 prize is the largest online prize won in U.S. history, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot, the release explains. Online Pennsylvania Lottery games can be played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device, the release notes.

Players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK game tickets on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website or using the official app, according to the release.

To play Pennsylvania Lottery online games, players must create an account at palottery.com and add a payment method, according to the release, and people must be at least 18 years old to play.

According to the release, Pennsylvania is one of 14 states to sell lottery products online.