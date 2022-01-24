Reclaiming abandoned coal mining lands in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in Northeastern Pennsylvania Monday touring abandoned coal mining lands and talking about using Federal funds to reclaim those lands.













Haaland’s first stop was in Swoyersville where a mine reclamation project began several years ago as the well-known Culm Bank Mountain has overshadowed the community for more than 60 years.

Haaland was joined by federal lawmakers who say the bipartisan infrastructure law can speed the reclamation process and be used to tackle other such sites in our region.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Secretary and has reactions from the community about the effort.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on future editions of Eyewitness News