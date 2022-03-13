Recent snowfall makes for optimal conditions at local ski resorts

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the snow was cleared for the parade it’s being groomed at area ski resorts. Making it one of the best skiing conditions this season.

Ski areas in the Poconos are experiencing their first significant snowfall, adding to the already cold winter. Making it one of the most successful seasons.

“it’s been all over the place. I mean you’ve got weekends where it’s 70 degrees and you’re skiing in a tank top and then you got the weekends that are like this and really cool,” said Brayden Jany, skier.

Brayden Jany jumped at the opportunity to hit the slopes with fresh powder to shred.

“You can feel it slow down your skis and then you get on the fresh snow and you’re flying,” said Jany.

“We’ve got plenty of snow on our base right now, so the conditions are actually, despite it being spring, are like some of the best of the season,” said Trent Poole, General Manager, Jack Frost/Big Boulder

It’s been a busy season on the slopes and area businesses are reaping the benefits as many people are coming to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Our ski season is probably equivalent to our summer actually,” said Jennifer Marti, Assistant General Manager, Boulder View Tavern.

Jennifer Marti is the Assistant Manager at Boulder View Tavern. The restaurant is the place to go with views of Big Boulder Lake and the mountain in the background.

“A lot of people come and rent houses in Lake Harmony so we get the overflow from that. Then we are busy pretty much up until Saturday night. We get that Sunday brunch, morning people and then they probably go back home,” said Marti.

Others fill their bellies early and hit the slopes for a late run.

“Some of the best conditions I’ve seen all weekend. It’s amazing the grooming here is just phenomenal,” said Jany.

The General Manager tells Eyewitness News the slopes at Big Boulder have plenty of packed snow and they plan to be open as late into March as possible.