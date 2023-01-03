STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect in the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students was seen by the world for the first time since his arrest.

All eyes were on 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as he was brought into the Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday.

It’s the first time the public was able to see the man who investigators believe killed four University of Idaho students in November.

Kohberger’s family members attended the hearing that lasted about 20 minutes.

He waived his right to extradition, which means he is set to be transported back to Idaho.

“This begins when the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troopers were contacted by the FBI about assisting with surveillance of the accused in this case,” said Major Christopher Pariss, State Police Region III Commander.

Through this collaborative effort, and charges pending in Idaho, state troopers obtained several warrants, which lead to Kohberger’s arrest at his childhood home in chestnuthill township on December 30.

“Those affidavits attached to those search warrants are still under seal so I can’t discuss their contents with you, but one was for Mr. Kohberger, collecting DNA, photographs, that sort of thing, one was for the white Elantra vehicle, which I understand has been seized and is being processed, and one was for the address, the residence itself that he was living in,” said Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Mike Mancuso.

Information from the arrest affidavits cannot be released until Kohberger is back on Idaho soil.

“Having read those documents, and the sealed affidavits of probable cause, I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents,” said Mancuso.

Kohberger is locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He will stay there until he is transported back to Idaho within the next 10 days to face the murder charges brought against him.