Recall: Contigo Water Bottles

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- When you went to school, did you know exactly what you wanted to accomplish in that time frame? The office of student engagement at Lackawanna College is trying something a little bit out of the box to answer that question and give students motivation in and out of the classroom.

"So last year we had a paper version," said Lackawanna College student life coordinator Catherine Fox. "Students would come down and, in sharpie, they would write different things like 'before I graduate'--we've done other ones like 'what is your dream' and other sorts of things to try and get students around each other, seeing what other people want to do and understand what they can accomplish."