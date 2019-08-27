Recall: Contigo Water Bottles

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million of its kid’s cleanable water bottles.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a potential choking hazard to children.
Affected models only have a black spout base and black spout cover.
The water bottles were sold at Walmart, Target, Costco, and other stores nationwide and on-line from April 2018 through June 2019.
More information Click Here
If you have any questions, please call the Contigo® consumer services team at 1.888.262.0622 (Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5 pm EST for consumers in the U.S. and Canada)