Keep WBRE!

Recall: Contigo Water Bottles

News

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million of its kid’s cleanable water bottles.

  The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a potential choking hazard to children.

Affected models only have a black spout base and black spout cover.

The water bottles were sold at Walmart, Target, Costco, and other stores nationwide and on-line from April 2018 through June 2019.

More information Click Here

If you have any questions, please call the Contigo® consumer services team at 1.888.262.0622 (Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5 pm EST for consumers in the U.S. and Canada)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos