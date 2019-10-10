Recall: Chicken

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) There is a major chicken recall involving multiple brands.

The concern is over possible listeria contamination.

The chicken was sold under multiple brands in dozens of stores including

Giant Supermarkets, Aldi’s, Target and Jersey Mike’s.

Look for product by date From January 21st through September 24th.

Right now there are no reports of any illness.

The U-S Department Of Agriculture says eating any of this chicken could cause serious adverse health consequences or even death.

More information USDA.