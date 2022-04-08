WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We still aren’t certain about the future of Williamsport’s former city hall building as the city looks to the potential sale of the property.

Mold and excessive flooding lead to Williamsport city hall being vacant. The city council and the mayor have been exploring possibilities for the building’s future.

In February city engineer Jon Sander began giving tours to potential realtors.





“Jon has done a great job you know taking this ball and running with it and making sure that all those folks who wanted to schedule a tour that they were able to you know get a walk-through in city hall,” stated Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Since then, mayor slaughter says they’ve had about 15 to 20 people tour the building.

“That doesn’t mean all of those individuals will submit a proposal but we’ve had a lot of interest from folks walking through the building and just general interest in city hall,” said Slaughter.

Those proposals are due today, April 8, but they must be carefully reviewed before any decisions are made.

“We’ll have our solicitors will review them as well, and then we’ll draw up the resolution and the contract to take to the city council. And ultimately city council has the final say,” explained Mayor Slaughter.

“The newsroom restaurant and area bar down there just looks fantastic. If we can get some type of reuse of city hall along those lines, get it back on the tax bill I think that would be a great situation for us,” stated Slaughter.

Because it’s a historical building it can’t be torn down. Mayor Slaughter hopes it will be repurposed into something the community can enjoy.