DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Real-life experience is the key to any door in the workforce. For years students at a career center have been building homes from the ground up.

Several dozen students at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center(SCCTC) are wrapping up construction on a 2,000 square foot home.

“These are all your plumbing lines that run throughout the whole house. You’ve got your cold and your hots and they’re all labeled to where they go,” said Layne Koziol, senior, Susquehanna Community High School.

Layne Koziol and his peers have been working on the house over the past school year. Students started to lay the foundation in 2018.

“It’s a pretty cool experience. You get to a lot of different job titles,” Koziol said.

Students are finishing up plumbing and spackling before walls are painted and flooring is laid.

“You get to learn many skills that you could use possibly later in life,” said Koziol.

“This really sets us apart from other career centers in the area and allows students to get a real-time, real-world experience,” explained Matthew Thomas, Worksite coordinator, Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center.











Eyewitness News was in the kitchen and while students were working on the home, there were other students back at the shop, building cabinets for the home.

“We’ve got the boxes built and the next thing to do is just face frames and that’s what we are working on right now,” said Landon Sprowls, senior, Lackawanna Trail.

Landon Sprowls and his peers will also build shelves and drawers.

“I just got a layout and was told to build them to the right lengths,” Sprowls explained.

The students’ common goal is to build a quality home with the hopes of selling it to a family.

Students at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center have now built five homes and the center owns enough land to build three more.