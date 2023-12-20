WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—A mystery Grinch is stealing Christmas in one Luzerne County community. Now, people are coming together to catch him and get their stolen Christmas decorations back.

People in a West Hazleton neighborhood say not only were their Christmas decorations stolen, but their holiday spirit was too.

Home security video outside a house in West Hazleton clearly shows a 12-foot nutcracker Christmas inflatable being ripped away from the lawn. The owners of the home are now looking for help to catch the suspect.

“It is really scary and something needs to be done. We need to find this guy, who he is and what the next step is so he doesn’t continue doing what he’s doing,” said Anna Maria Gabriele, from West Hazleton.

Gabriele says the thief has taken away much more than just a Christmas decoration.

“It’s not my daughter’s first Christmas; it’s her second Christmas, but [it’s] her first Christmas knowing what’s going on. Don’t try and ruin anybody’s Christmas, especially families that are just starting to have their own family,” Gabriele explained.

In late November, Gabriele’s next-door neighbors had the same thing happen to them. A 10-foot tall, 65th-anniversary Grinch inflatable, disappeared overnight, just like the Nutcracker.

“It breaks my heart because Christmas is like my favorite time of the year and to know that my house and my neighbor’s decorations are being stolen just breaks my heart and takes my Christmas spirit away,” West Hazleton resident Kaylee Tito told 28/22 News.

Blowup decorations that size can cost anywhere between one to two hundred dollars.

“They’re expensive to replace and this is the way they like to celebrate the holidays and it’s messed up that someone is stomping all over it. It’s shameful, but hopefully, all of us coming together we can avoid it in the future,” said Arron Hackett, from West Hazleton.

The criminal act has those I spoke with concerned for their safety and what to do come next holiday season.

“We have to be extra cautious now because I don’t know who he is, where he is from, what his intentions are, and what he wants to do. Down the lines do we even put anything out? It should be a happy time,” Gabriele stated.

The West Hazleton Police Department told 28/22 News there have been several reports filed to the department. Those we spoke with are encouraging others in their neighborhood to speak up if this has happened to them.