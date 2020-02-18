REAL ID deadline reminder

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The deadline to get your REAL ID in Pennsylvania is a little more than seven months away.



While that may seem like a long time, there is a lot to do to get one. Starting October 1st, you will be required to have the REAL ID to fly on domestic commercial flights, enter certain federal facilities and enter a military base.



To get a REAL ID you will need to bring your birth certificate, social security card, and two different proofs of your current Pennsylvania address, as well as proof of all legal name changes to any PennDOT driver license center.