SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot has happened in Northeastern PA in the last 50 years, but for Lackawanna County, a real-estate reassessment was not one of those things, until recently.

It started in Taylor, moved through Old Forge and Moosic, and has now arrived in Scranton.

The first real-estate reassessment in Lackawanna County since 1968. Slowly but surely making its way through about 40 municipalities.

“What it does is it’s going to equalize the tax base. Everyone in theory now should be paying their fair share of taxes, and you have a lot of people who aren’t paying what they should and a lot of people paying more than they should,” explained Patrick Tobin, the Director of Assessments in Lackawanna County.

Data collectors from Tyler Technologies began the process in July and are about 10% complete. Residents in the county may be familiar as they go door to door collecting information.

“They will be wearing a bright yellow Tyler vest, there will be a Tyler insignia down on the pocket. There will be a Tyler. Tyler for the company across the back. They will have Lackawanna County vendor id credentials,” stated Christopher Gerancher, Project Manager at Tyler Technologies Appraisal.

You can validate the collectors on Tyler tech’s website.

“Each one of our data collectors picture’s will be listed, in the Tyler vest with the Tyler credentials. They will be a brief description of the vehicle they’ll be driving,” Gerancher said.

They will be conducting brief interviews with homeowners and assessing the exterior of homes. It is encouraged to work with the collectors in order to get the details of your home accurate.

“The more taxpayers we get to cooperate with the interview process. That’s just going to make the job more complete, more thorough and that’s our overall goal,” Tobin explained.

The end goal for the first Lackawanna County property reassessment in 54 years is to move toward fair property taxation for everyone within the area and to fix current inequalities.

“These big beautiful homes being built and they’re paying a fraction in some cases what other people are paying who had homes for 30, 40 years,” Tobin said.

The property reassessment will begin in Scranton starting this week or early next week. They hope to have the final values sent to taxpayers in early 2025.