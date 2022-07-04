SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this Independence Day a group of volunteers stood in front of the statue of George Washington at 1:00 p.m. and read the Declaration of Independence, just as our forefathers did in 1776.

The event in Scranton is highlighted by a fife and drum.







“We have conducted a public reading of the declaration of independence on the 246th anniversary of that event,” said Charlie Spano, Chairman of the 9/11 Memorial Committee. “At one o’clock in the afternoon, July 4th, 1776 the Declaration was read aloud in Philadelphia. That was the first of several times when it was read aloud to various groups of people.”

“I came down here today to really support the community and to show that young people still do care about our history as a nation and why we are what we are today,” stated Elisha Desouza

“Read the declaration and constitution. Fly your flag,” Spano added.

Monday’s event was organized by the Lackawanna County 9/11 Memorial Committee.