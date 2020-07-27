Reading & Northern Railroad trains to return to Jim Thorpe on August 14th

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Reading & Northern Railroad says they are set to return to Jim Thorpe this August on the 14th. The trains were originally stopped in fall of 2019 over a tax dispute with the borough.

They will be offering extra cars to enable passengers to sit in a socially distanced manner, encourage passengers to wear masks and also offer open air cars for added ventilation.

Owner/CEO Andy Muller made the following statement,

“From our beginning in the railroad business in 1983 as the Blue Mountain & Reading, we have always been committed to our passenger service. That commitment is no less strong today than it was 37 years ago. Over the past year we have refurbished our equipment and worked on restoring a second steam locomotive. We are now ready to resume passenger service to and from Jim Thorpe. We have always worked well with the merchants in Jim Thorpe and we are pleased to do our part to help Jim Thorpe, Carbon County and the region bounce back from the impact of the virus on our communities. We believe now is the right time to bring the joy of passenger railroading back to northeast Pennsylvania. We will begin advertising and letting people know Jim Thorpe is open for business.” OWNER/CEO ANDY MULLER

The schedule for the reopening will be published on Wednesday, July 29 along with tickets going on sale, both on their website. The passenger department can be reached at (570)325-8485 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for more information. Anyone who wants to follow the railroad can do so by finding them as “Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway” on Facebook.