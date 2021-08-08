Reading man arrested for firearm possession

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Hazelton City Police Department arrested a man for possession of a firearm without a license.

According to police, Joseph Sotelo, age 24, was stopped during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the area of North Wyoming street and West Diamon Avenue.

Police found Sotelo in possession of a loaded Springfield Hellcat 9mm, without a valid concealed carry license.

Sotelo was taken into custody and was released. He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer later this month.  

