Reading City Police searching for missing woman and infant

READING CITY, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Reading City Police Department is searching for a missing female and infant.

According to the City of Reading Police Department, they are searching Mary Elizabeth Caraballo, a 33-year-old female, and Williany Carabello, a 1-year-old female.

Both were last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Spruce Street, Reading City in Berks County.

Police say they believe these people may be at special risk of harm or injury or could possibly be confused.

Anyone with information about Elizabeth or Williany are asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Reading City Police Department at 610-655-6127.