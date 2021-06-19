Rattlesnake Round-up returns to Wyoming County

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — It’s an event that’s not for the faint of heart. ‘Rattlesnake Round-Up,’ is Noxen Volunteer Fire Company’s largest fundraiser, is underway after a year off due to the pandemic.







This fundraiser has been a tradition here in Noxen for more than 40 years. It features a fireman’s parade, live music, food, and plenty of rattlesnakes for brave visitors to see up close.

‘Rattlesnake round-up draws thousands of people to Wyoming county each year. An iconic part of the event is the massive snake pen on the fairgrounds.

Guests can learn all about the reptiles and interact with them while at the carnival. Hunters licensed by the fish and boat commission catch, measure and mark the rattlesnakes.

For the participating hunters, rounding up the snakes is a competition. Some of the prizes include the largest dark and light face rattlers, and the heaviest snake. When all the festivities are over, the snakes are released back to the exact location they were found.





This unusual celebration brings much-needed cash to the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company to continue efforts to help the community.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this event at 11 p.m.