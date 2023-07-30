PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rare bird was spotted in the Wyoming Valley by a member of the 28/22 family.

A roseate spoonbill, a bird that normally spends its summers along the Florida coast, made its way to Luzerne County.

PA live! co-host Chris Bohinski got this video for 28/22 News. He learned that the spoonbill was first spotted at Plymouth flats shortly after Saturday’s storm subsided.

Roseate spoonbills get their pink feathers from the crustaceans they eat.

It’s believed there’s been a successful breeding year for these pale pink birds along the southern US coast, leading some of the juveniles to wander northward during storm systems.

“Beautiful day, it just happens to be my birthday. Got a great gift, saw a Roseate Spoonbill, a lifer for me. It’s a rare bird for this area, it’s phenomenal. Nothing like it!” said NEPA birdwatcher Stephen Evans.

This bird is expected to only stay a short time locally.

Bird watchers and nature lovers are encouraged to be patient as thick vegetation often makes viewing this rare bird a bit tricky.