Rape suspect apprehended in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Berwick Police Department announced the capture of a suspect wanted on charges of rape.

According to a report, Anthony Michael Maisey was apprehended following a brief pursuit Monday. Maisey was wanted on multiple charges of rape, strangulation and possessing an instrument of crime.

Maisey was arraigned Monday night and was lodged at the Columbia County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. The preliminary hearing for Maisey has been set for January 11th.