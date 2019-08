(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Rep. Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) issued the following statement in response to the announcement by the Department of Corrections (DOC) of the proposed closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township. The prison employs about 400 men and women, including many who reside in the 116th Legislative District, which Toohil represents.

“These are good-paying jobs at SCI Retreat and their potential loss would affect hundreds of families that depend on them and dramatically impact the regional economy.