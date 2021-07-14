Rape charges filed against Pittston man

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges were filed against a Pittston man after police say he raped a minor.

The victim told investigators Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 43, raped her multiple times at his home in Pittston.

Court papers say Cuevas-Heredia would force himself onto the victim on multiple occasions.

Investigators say they attempted to speak with Cuevas-Heredia about the allegations, but he refused to cooperate and was aggressive towards investigators.

Charges including rape of a child, unlawful restraint causing bodily injury, involvement of deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age and simple assault.

