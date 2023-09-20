RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Days after flood waters ripped through parts of our region, one family in Lackawanna County may still have a roof over their heads, but no floor under their feet following the storm.

The small home in Ransom Township still stands after the storm, but the question is for how much longer. At least a quarter of the home is being held up by only the air.

The flood that washed through northeastern Pennsylvania left one family in Ransom Township with a cliffhanger.

“Well I wasn’t here when it was happening, I was at a friend’s house in Factoryville. Good thing I was because otherwise, I probably would have been inside there when the flood gave out. So then I came up here and saw the ground was gone inside the shed,” said Ransom Township Jacob Sincavage.

The shed in Ransom Township hangs on by a thread after taking on the storm. Jacob Sincavage says the building has been standing since the 1800s. He has been working on it since 2019 and had it nearly fully functioning as a small home before the ground was taken out from under it.

“The water just, as you can see in the back, how the creek goes at an angle like that toward the right. It was just smashing against that bank and just taking out the bottom slowly. And that big rock you can see in the background was underneath there and it must have fell out and that’s when the floor gave out too,” Sincavage explained.

Before the flood, all of this land to the left of me was solid ground, used as parking spots. It’s estimated that they lost about a quarter of an acre of land or even more.

A truck parked on the bank during the flood was washed away as well. It was found about a mile down the creek.

Although the house and the truck were a big loss, Sincavage says the sentimentals that got swept away hurt the most.

“Everything that I ever collected, my whole life, and all my personal belongings were in there, you know, that I cared about, so it’s just real sad, to be honest with you,” Sincavaged added.

Sincavage says he’s not sure what his next move is with the house, but he does say it’s not safe to enter it at this time and will likely have to let nature take its course.