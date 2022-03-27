BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Brown and Comanche Counties, after the Ramsey Fire was rekindled Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Brownwood Police Department (BPD), there is no threat to Brownwood, Early or Blanket. They said the fire is moving Northeast, away from Blanket.

Evacuation areas are from Highway 1467 in Brown County to County Road 145 in Comanche County, according to a Facebook post made by Comanche County Judge, Stephanie Davis.

The Ramsey Fire is burning in the Blanket area. Firefighters are in heavy smoke, battling this fire.

The BPD reminded the public, in its Facebook post, to not linger around the area and stay away. You could endanger yourself, as well as the first responders on-scene.

The National Weather Service of Abilene/San Angelo put a Red Flag Warning in place for all of West Central Texas, until Sunday evening. Red Flag Warnings are put in place when temperatures are warm and winds are strong.

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident, is 50% contained at 2,241 acres in size.