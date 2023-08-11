SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday, several ramps on Route 11 (North Scranton Expressway) will be closed starting Monday.

PennDOT said the following ramps will be closed intermittently on Route 11 also known as the North Scranton Expressway, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. starting Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18, to perform million and filling work:

Keyser Avenue on and off ramps Route 11 (North Scranton Expressway) in Scranton;

Main Avenue on and off ramps Route 11 (North Scranton Expressway) in Scranton; and

Providence Road on and off ramps Route 11 (North Scranton Expressway) in Scranton.

PennDOT officials say all work is dependent on the weather and drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route if possible.

Drivers can also check all major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.