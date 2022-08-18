BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close.

The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July.

It sent shockwaves through the community and its healthcare workers who are continuing their efforts to find a resolution.

“The recent terrible tragedies we suffered only highlight the importance of our hospital and the need for an acute medical care facility here in Berwick,” said Cathy Curtin, Berwick Hospital Center Lab Technician.

Cathy curtain has been a lab technician at Berwick Hospital Center for more than 30 years. Thursday, she spoke out in front of a crowd of co-workers and locals near the acute care facility that’s expected to close in October.

“We offer curbside lab draws and home visits for patients that can’t come out and get their treatment. You don’t get that from bigger places, it’s always been a sense of community,” Curtain added.

A sense of community curtain and others’ fear will soon be lost. According to the DOH, an application was submitted to transition the location into a psychiatric hospital licensed by the department of human services.

“Nobody’s against more psychiatric care but we don’t want the acute care hospital to go away in favor of that,” Curtain stated.

Histologist Stephani Frace says there are a lot of unanswered questions and the hospital is slowly becoming a ghost town.

“We have a large population now of patients who have no doctors. I do home visits and those patients are trying to find new physicians and the waiting list at Geisinger is months, and they need medications and they’re confused and they just don’t know what to do,” said Stephani Frace, Berwick Hospital Center Histologist.

But for the time being, these healthcare workers say they’re not going anywhere.

“I think the big thing is to let people know that we are still here and that we’re trying our best to make sure that everything gets taken care of,” Frace said.

Attempts to reach the owner of Berwick Hospital Center for comment were unsuccessful. The nearest acute care facility is about 30 minutes away in Bloomsburg.