HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday, people from across the country, and right here in the Midtsate, came together for the Annual Women’s March.

The event focused on abortion rights. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe. V. Wade, when the Supreme Court decided women had the right to choose to have an abortion. That historic ruling was overturned last summer.

Some activists were at the State Capitol for the rally.

“We’re not gonna go quietly. We’re gonna fight for this for as long as we have to and it’s a shame, honestly, that we’re standing here with at least two or three people who have fought this fight before and how we’re having to do it again,” Jenny Torrance said,

Marches and rallies were also held across other parts of the country, which included Washington D.C.