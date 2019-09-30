(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dozens of people attended a rally for reproductive justice on Sunday.

Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy spoke with protestors at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

People of all ages came together to rally for what they call reproductive freedom and justice on Sunday.

“Giving people the right to choose is important in a democratic nation.” Em Miloney, Board Co-Chair, Queer NEPA

The rally aims to raise awareness about what they call the gag rule.

It was recently passed by the Trump administration affecting title ten health care providers.

The Title Ten Family Planning Program is a Federal Grant Program that provides reproductive health, family planning, and preventative services to low-income people.

It includes STD testing, abortion, birth control, aids testing, breast and cervical cancer screening, and more.

The so-called gag rule stops the title ten funded healthcare providers from providing abortions.

“We are talking about thirty thousand people who will no longer be able to use title ten for their reproductive healthcare in this state,” said Melissa Reed, President And Ceo, Planned Parenthood Keystone

“It’s not just about choice, it’s about access. And the people who are hurt most are marginalized communities, low-income people. And that’s whose being hurt by all these changes,” said Lisa Napersky, Board Member, Action Together NEPA

On their website… The U-S Department Of Health And Human Services states.

“This final rule is not a gag rule. Health professionals are free to provide non-directive pregnancy counseling, including counseling on abortion, and are not prohibited in any way from providing medically necessary information to clients.”

And it goes on to say.

“…referral for abortion as a method of family planning is not permitted, because the statute written by congress prohibits funding programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

The Rally Was Held By “Action Together NEPA” And “NEPA Now.