WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The war between Israel and Hamas is seven weeks old this weekend. Calls for an end to the violence are echoing across the world, including here in northeastern Pennsylvania where a rally for peace took place Sunday.

One man at the rally says he has family in Palestine and is unsure of his family’s well-being.

“I have my niece and, in fact, she has three children, is gone. Many of them, til now, we don’t even know they could be under rubble somewhere. We don’t even know,” said Farouk Abedrabbo, president of the Islamic Association of Scranton.

Kids were also at the rally. One parent says she loves that her son is getting involved.

“My 11-year-old is passionate about this. He’s been advocating for it which is really cool to see. Other kids that I see here look like, you know, they may have family that this impacts and so I think that the kids, the next generation, are gonna be the ones that make the changes,” said rally attendee Alyssa Seliga.

Another woman says it is important for the community to see the kids taking action.

They plan to continue these rallies in a quest for peace.